Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Govt putting information in public domain, reducing need for filing RTI: Amit Shah

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:58 IST

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:58 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, said when the law was being drafted, there were apprehensions of its misuse, but during the last 15 years the benefits have outdone the misuse.
The government has taken a number of steps to proactively bring information in public domain, thereby reducing the need to file Right to Information (RTI) applications, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

The RTI Act has bridged the gap between the people and the government, and addressed mistrust, he said at the 14th annual convention of the Central Information Commission (CIC). Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, said when the law was being drafted, there were apprehensions of its misuse, but during the last 15 years the benefits have outdone the misuse.

Dashboards for various schemes introduced by the Modi government have enabled even the poorest of beneficiaries to get information about them and their implementation by going online, the home minister said.  He said the government is creating infrastructure to ensure maximum information is put in public domain to reduce the need of filing RTI applications by citizens.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 11:58 IST

