Govt recommends work from home for nursing mothers

The Union government has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to encourage work from home for nursing mothers for at least a year, keeping in mind their vulnerability and that of their babies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recommendation has been made under Section 5(5) of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017. The Act provides that where the work assigned to a woman is of such nature that she may work from home, the employer may allow her to do so after she avails of the maternity benefit for such period and on such conditions as the employer and the woman may mutually agree.

The states and UTs have also been asked to issue advisories to the employers for allowing more and more nursing mothers to work from home. “The employers may be advised to allow work from home, wherever nature of work so allows, for nursing mothers at least for a period of one year from the date of birth of the child,” the letter states. “In addition to protecting the nursing mothers during Covid, giving the flexibility to work from home shall enable them to continue to remain in employment.”