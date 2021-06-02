Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt recommends work from home for nursing mothers
india news

Govt recommends work from home for nursing mothers

The recommendation has been made under Section 5(5) of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017. The Act provides that where the work assigned to a woman is of such nature that she may work from home, the employer may allow her to do so after she avails of the maternity benefit
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

The Union government has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories to encourage work from home for nursing mothers for at least a year, keeping in mind their vulnerability and that of their babies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recommendation has been made under Section 5(5) of the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017. The Act provides that where the work assigned to a woman is of such nature that she may work from home, the employer may allow her to do so after she avails of the maternity benefit for such period and on such conditions as the employer and the woman may mutually agree.

Also Read | New govt rules ‘gag’ officers retired from intel, security departments

The states and UTs have also been asked to issue advisories to the employers for allowing more and more nursing mothers to work from home. “The employers may be advised to allow work from home, wherever nature of work so allows, for nursing mothers at least for a period of one year from the date of birth of the child,” the letter states. “In addition to protecting the nursing mothers during Covid, giving the flexibility to work from home shall enable them to continue to remain in employment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP