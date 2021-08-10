Govt says Rohingyas indulging in illegal activities

The government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that Rohingya Muslim migrants are indulging in illegal activities for which the respective governments have been asked to take action. Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said that instructions are issued to state governments and administrations in Union Territories for taking steps to promptly identify illegal migrants and restrict them to specified locations as per provisions of law.

Rai also said that instructions have been issued to capture their biographic and biometric particulars and cancel fake Indian documents. He said that steps have been taken to initiate deportation proceedings under provisions of law. The government has also issued instructions to tackle the illegal migration and issue of overstay of foreign nationals on March 30, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The government, earlier this year, maintained that the Rohingyas, a Myanmarese community fleeing ethnic genocide, are ‘absolutely illegal immigrants’ and pose a threat to national security when the Supreme Court rejected a plea to release at least 150 Rohingya refugees detained in a Jammu sub-jail and the stalling of deportation, according to an HT report.

Nationwide NRC

Rai also told the Lower House that no decision has been taken to prepare a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) for the whole country. He highlighted that the government took the decision to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955, along with the first phase of Census 2021.

“Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level,” Rai told the Lok Sabha.

The NRC has been updated only in Assam. A huge row was triggered when the final list of NRC was published in 2019 and 19.06 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants were excluded from the list. Rai said that any individual unhappy with the outcome of the decisions of the claims and objections during the process of preparing the NRC in Assam can appeal to the designated Foreigners Tribunals within 120 days from the date of such order.

He said that the people who were excluded from the NRC in Assam are yet to exhaust the legal remedies that have been made available to them and hence the question does not arise to verify their nationality at the current stage.