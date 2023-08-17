Govt school teachers arrested for thrashing two students in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News

PTI |
Aug 17, 2023 01:20 PM IST

On the complaint of one of the student’s father, a case was registered against the two accused and they were arrested, the SHO said.

Two government school teachers were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly thrashing two students, police said.

A disciplinary inquiry has also been ordered against both teachers in this matter, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari said. (Screengrab)

On Tuesday, some students of the Upper Primary School in Badagaon had a dispute among themselves outside the school premises. The next day, the accused teachers thrashed two class 8 students, Arjun Rajbhar and Shambhu Rajbhar, SHO (Maniyar) Mantosh Singh said.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Singh suspended school’s in-charge principal Bhagwan and assistant teacher Virendra Kumar with immediate effect on Wednesday on the basis of Block Shiksha Adhikari Maniyar Mohan Kumar Singh's investigation report.

On the complaint of Arjun’s father, a case was registered against the two accused and they were arrested, the SHO said.

A disciplinary inquiry has also been ordered against both teachers in this matter, the BSA said.

Along with this, the salary of school instructor Santosh, involved in the fight, has been stopped, he added.

The Block Shiksha Adhikari's investigation report has also revealed that the accused teachers used to behave indecently as well as make objectionable remarks against a female teacher of the school, the BSA said.

