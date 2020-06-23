e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt seeks details of composition of Pantanjali’s ‘Covid cure’ medicine, bans advertisements

Govt seeks details of composition of Pantanjali’s ‘Covid cure’ medicine, bans advertisements

The Ministry of AYUSH has also asked the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of license and approval details granted for the manufacture of Coronil. Patanjali is headquartered in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yoga guru Ramdev addresses the media in Haridwar during the launch of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari', ayurvedic medicines that his company Patanjali claims cure coronavirus disease.
Yoga guru Ramdev addresses the media in Haridwar during the launch of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari', ayurvedic medicines that his company Patanjali claims cure coronavirus disease. (PTI)
         

The Ministry of AYUSH on Wednesday asked yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to stop advertising and publicizing claims that it has found a cure for Covid-19 till the issue is duly examined and sought details of the.medicines.

“Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined,” the Ministry of AYUSH said in a press statement hours after Patanjali Ayurved launched its medicine, Coronil, claiming that it is a cure for coronavirus.

The ministry has also asked the Uttarakhand government to provide copies of license and approval details granted for the manufacture of Coronil. Patanjali is headquartered in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

“Ministry has also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19,” the statement added.

Patanjali launched two medicines named Coronil and Swasari on Tuesday and claimed the clinical trials on affected patients have shown 100 per cent favourable results.

“The whole country and the world was waiting for medicine or vaccine for coronavirus. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS,” Ramdev announced at a press conference in Hairdwar.

He claimed the first clinical controlled study on 280 patients took place in Delhi and Ahmedabad among many other cities. Ramdev said the recovery rate of patients was 100 per cent.

More than 4.4 lakh people have been affected by Covid-19 in India so far. The pandemic has claimed more than 14,000 lives till now.

tags
top news
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Properly handle sensitive factors’: China tells India, Russia on bilateral ties
‘Properly handle sensitive factors’: China tells India, Russia on bilateral ties
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
Rahul Gandhi has another question on PM Modi’s statement on China
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
Congress denies Rahul Gandhi’s return as president taken up at top body meet
Congress denies Rahul Gandhi’s return as president taken up at top body meet
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In