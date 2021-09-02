Govt sets up 12-member panel to review Journalist Welfare Scheme

The government on Thursday set up a 12-member committee to review the existing guidelines of the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS). The committee, headed by Prasar Bharti Board member Ashok Tandon, is expected to give its report in two months.

The committee will examine the need for revision of the quantum of ex-gratia payment in death as well as other cases under the JWS. It will also look into the aspect of differentiation and parity between accredited and non-accredited journalists for availing benefits under the scheme.

The committee has also been asked to look into the revision and broad-basing the definition of ‘working journalist’ for the purpose of the scheme, keeping in view the Occupational, Safety, Health and Working Condition Code-2020 as well as Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“This decision is considered significant in the light of the several changes that have taken place in the media eco-space, including the loss of a large number of journalists due to Covid-19...,” read the ministry of information and broadcasting statement.

Members of the committee are The Week resident editor Sachidananda Murthy, senior journalist Shekhar Iyer, Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar, Amitabh Sinha (News 18), Shishir Sinha (Business Line), Ravinder Kumar (Zee News), Smriti Kak Ramachandran (Hindustan Times), Amit Kumar (Times Now), Vasudha Venugopal (Economic Times) and Press Information Bureau additional director general Kanchan Prasad. Pankaj Salodia, Director (IP) will be the convener of the committee.