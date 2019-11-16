e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Govt should have paid as much attention to pollution as it did to Article 370: Kapil Sibal

Delhi witnessed a dip in pollution levels on Saturday morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the “severe” category.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the government over the pollution crisis in Delhi, saying the Centre should have paid as much attention to poor air quality as it did in dealing with Article 370.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the government over the pollution crisis in Delhi, saying the Centre should have paid as much attention to poor air quality as it did in dealing with Article 370.(PTI File Photo )
         

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the government over the pollution crisis in Delhi, saying the Centre should have paid as much attention to poor air quality as it did in dealing with Article 370.

The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels on Saturday morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the “severe” category.

“Nature is punishing us for our own misdemeanours. We have ourselves jeopardised our fundamental right to breathe. Forget odd prescriptions. Let’s be even in our solutions,” Sibal said in a tweet, in an apparent swipe at the Delhi government’s odd-even road rationing scheme.

“Was the politics behind Article 370 more important than our right to breathe clean air? Our Government should have paid as much attention to air pollution as it did in dealing with Article 370!” the former Union minister said, referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August and the steps taken by the central government following that action.

tags
top news
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News