e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / India News / Govt should prepare to welcome ‘Bharat ki beti’ Kamala Harris: Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury

Govt should prepare to welcome ‘Bharat ki beti’ Kamala Harris: Cong leader Adhir Chowdhury

Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan, a leading cancer researcher and activist, who was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further study.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3.
Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3.(Reuters file photo)
         

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that the government should prepare itself to welcome US vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris stating that she is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world.

“#Bharat_ki_beti Kamala Harris is destined to lead the oldest democracy in the world USA as a Vice President and a probable President of that great country in the near future,” Chowdhury tweeted.

Click here for complete coverage of US election 2020

“The govt of India should prepare itself for according a warm, grand and tumultuous welcome in honour of her, being an Indian we are all proud of her. Hats off to Kamala Harris,” he said in another tweet.

Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further study. Shyamala was a leading cancer researcher and activist.

Harris’s maternal grandfather was born in Thulasenthirapuram, located about 320 km south of the city of Chennai. Shyamala was the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant.

California Senator Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice president ever for the US.Harris is the first Indian-American to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator and if elected on November 3, she will be the first person of Indian descent to hold a major political office in the United States.

Voting took place on November 3 for the elections. While counting has been completed in many states, Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected in those states.

Currently, Joe Biden is projected to have won 253 electoral votes and President Donald Trump 214. The race goes to the contender with 270 votes.

tags
top news
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In