Govt taking steps to ensure employment for youth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his government is taking several measures to ensure that the opportunities for employment and self-employment keep growing.

Addressing the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela after distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in different departments of the central government, he said it is a time for unprecedented opportunities for youngsters.

“Today, new responsibilities of you youth have begun in different departments of the Government of India. Your responsibility is to strengthen the country’s economic system; your responsibility is to strengthen the country’s internal security; your responsibility is to build modern infrastructure in the country; your responsibility is to bring fundamental changes in the lives of labourers,” PM Modi said.

The youth of a nation are the foundation of its progress and success, he said. “When the youth actively participate in nation-building, the country not only develops rapidly but also establishes its identity on the global stage.”

The country’s youth are showcasing their “immense potential” their hard work and innovation, the PM said, as he reiterated measures taken by his government to spur employment through policies geared towards strengthening small enterprises, incentives to firms, provisions in the Budget and a national policy to upskill workers, which are critical for a Viksit Bharat.

The event, which took place at multiple locations nationwide, saw the Prime Minister’s virtual address to gatherings across the country.

The PM noted that the International Monetary Fund has said India will remain the fastest-growing major economy, asserting that employment opportunities will be rising in every sector.

The production and export in automobile and footwear industries have hit new records, generating employment in large numbers, Modi said.

“The Manufacturing Mission announced in this budget, aims at promoting the ‘Make in India’ initiative and providing India’s youth with opportunities to create globally standardized products. This initiative will not only support millions of MSMEs and small entrepreneurs across the country but will also open up new employment opportunities nationwide,” said the Prime Minister, adding that this was an unprecedented time of opportunities for India’s youth.

He pointed out that initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India were creating new opportunities for the youth.

Through these campaigns, the PM said, the government is providing an open platform for India’s youth to showcase their talents and has propelled the nation to the forefront in the fields of technology, data, and innovation.

He highlighted the success of digital platforms like UPI, ONDC, and GeM (Government e-Marketplace), which demonstrate how the youth are leading transformative changes in the digital economy. He further remarked that India now leads the world in real-time digital transactions, and a significant share of this achievement is credited to the youth.

Citing the difference his government has made, the Prime Minister listed out that cargo being handled through Inland Water Transport has surged to 145 million tonnes from 18 million tonnes before 2014 while national waterways have increased from five to 110, and their length from 2,700 km to over 5,000 km.

He said that a big highlight was that growth has been inclusive and noted that the participation of women has risen in every sector.

“Women are reaching new heights in fields ranging from bureaucracy to space and science. Our government is focused on empowering rural women through initiatives like Self-Help Groups, Bima Sakhis, Bank Sakhis, and Krishi Sakhis, which have created new opportunities,” he said.

Three of the five toppers in this year’s UPSC exam are women, the PM noted, adding that over nine million self-help groups have more than 100 million women working for them.

Modi asserted that the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), to be held in Mumbai, will also be a big opportunity for youngsters to showcase their skills on a global platform.

They will also get to understand Artificial Intelligence and immersive media, and the event will infuse a new energy into the sphere of digital content, he said. “WAVES 2025 places the nation’s youth at its core, providing young creators with such a platform for the first time. For innovators in media, gaming, and entertainment, WAVES is an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talent,” he said.