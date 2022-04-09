Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Govt tells states reporting Covid spike to monitor, contain spread
india news

Govt tells states reporting Covid spike to monitor, contain spread

In a letter, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed to the states’ “higher contribution to lndia’s daily new cases”, and advised them to strictly adhere to the Centre’s five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination, and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
According to the HT dashboard, in the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,152 Covid-19 cases and 83 fatalities.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:40 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Union government on Friday directed five states — Kerala, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Mizoram — reporting slight surge of Covid-19 cases to continue to monitor the spread of the infection and accordingly undertake prompt measures.

In a letter, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed to the states’ “higher contribution to lndia’s daily new cases”, and advised them to strictly adhere to the Centre’s five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination, and adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“Adequate testing as per guidelines and undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity; monitoring of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection. Genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities), and local clusters of cases . Vaccination of all eligible people..,” the letter said.

“Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” it added.

RELATED STORIES

According to the HT dashboard, in the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,152 Covid-19 cases and 83 fatalities. Of this, Kerala reported 353 infections, Delhi 146, Maharashtra 130, Mizoram 123 and Haryana 67.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP