Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. Here's what you need to know
- The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
The Union government is reportedly going to table a bill in the Budget Session of Parliament banning all private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin in India and which will also deal with the creation of a legislative framework for an official digital currency. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is also exploring the option of issuing a digital version of the rupee, which could serve as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), a booklet on payment systems has said.
Here's what you need to know about cryptocurrencies and the government's move to regulate it:
What are cryptocurrencies?
Cryptocurrencies are also known as convertible virtual currency, which can be exchanged for fiat currencies. However, not all virtual currency can be exchanged for conventional money and so not all virtual currency is convertible. Cryptocurrencies are not backed or regulated by central banks, like conventional currencies are. Anybody on the internet can mine or create and trade in them. In the United States dealing in cryptocurrencies invites taxation however, this is not the scenario everywhere else in the world. Unlike regular currency, cryptos have no physical entity and only exist online.
Bitcoin is the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, it has a convertible value, which has been witnessing record highs the past few months. It came into existence following the 2009 housing market crash. All bitcoin transactions are maintained in an open-source ledger that anyone can get access to. Bitcoins are convertible into US dollars.
Bitcoin saw a flurry of activity recently and a mild endorsement by Elon Musk has attracted the attention of Indian investors. WazirX, BuyUCoin, CoinSwitch Kuber are some of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the country.
Why is the government bringing a bill to ban cryptocurrencies?
The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India” a Lok Sabha bulletin released on Friday said. Adding that “It allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses,".
In the January 25 booklet, RBI had said that the government is wary of cryptocurrency and the risk that comes with their operation, but the option of digitizing the current fiat currency is being explored. “In India, the regulators and governments have been sceptical about these currencies and are apprehensive about the associated risks. Nevertheless, RBI is exploring the possibility as to whether there is a need for a digital version of fiat currency and, in case there is, how to operationalize it," said RBI.
Cryptocurrencies are decentralised payment systems, ie they are not backed or regulated by any central banks like conventional fiat currencies are. This creates a point of worry and contention for central banks like RBI. RBI joins the chorus of the European Central Bank, which too has issued similar warnings and cautions against cryptocurrencies.
RBI had previously attempted to ban cryptocurrencies in 2018, but the order was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2020. Another similar bill proposing a 10-year imprisonment for any individual found to be dealing with cryptocurrencies was drafted in 2019.
What is Central Bank Digital Currency?
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) like the one RBI aims to create are just fiat or conventional currencies in their digital form. The “technology” that the new bill seeks to protect is the blockchain technology that backs the operation of cryptocurrencies. CBDC is designed to act as a digital version of a country’s fiat currency and is backed by a suitable amount of monetary reserves like gold or foreign currency reserves. Central banks are supporting the creation of CBDC to compete with cryptocurrencies. CBCDs essentially are a digital currency that has the regulation and backing of the government and the accessibility of a digital currency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,000 new Ganga aarti sites in UP govt's plan to boost religious tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45,000 mobile phones were active around Israeli Embassy at time of blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.
- The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC Collegium withdraws approval for appointment of judge
- Justice Pushpa Ganediwala recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make skin-to-skin contact and days earlier, ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers do not amount to "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grand Alliance in Bihar forms human chains against new farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: SII hopeful of launching Covavax by June 2021
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew extended till Feb 15 in these 4 Gujarat cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast near Israel Embassy: Police team finds most CCTVs 'non-functional' at site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha asks districts to speed up Covid 19 vaccination drive as numbers slide
- Last week, the state exceeded its daily target for a couple of days till some sort of complacency set in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu CM unveils temple for AIADMK leaders Jayalalithaa, MGR
- The temple has been built on a 12-acre plot in Thirumangalam and has cost ₹50-lakh. The bronze statues weigh 400-kg each.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over FIR against 7 including Tharoor, journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 1 to 1,69,824: Where India stands on Covid-19 map a year after
- In September, India witnessed the worst situation as daily cases ranged between 75,000 and 90,000. The highest single-day spike was 96,551 fresh cases in 24 hours. In October, the situation bettered and in December, both Bharat Biotech and Pune's SII applied for emergency use of their vaccines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 more Odisha officials given compulsory retirement for corruption, inefficiency
- Several bureaucrats, accused of either corruption or ineptitude, have been shown the door by the Odisha government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi chairs all-party meet on Budget Session: Here's what he said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox