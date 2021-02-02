Govt to sign 48k-cr Tejas deal with HAL

Bengaluru: The government will on Wednesday, the opening day of Aero India-2021, award Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) a ₹48,000-crore contract to supply 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force, which is grappling with a shortage of fighter planes, officials familiar with the development said.

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 13 approved the proposal to buy the advanced Tejas jets, the biggest indigenous defence purchase so far, to bolster IAF’s combat potential.

HAL chief R Madhavan said the first Mk-1A aircraft will be delivered to the air force in three years, with the rest being supplied by 2030. The deal involves the supply of 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer aircraft.

The state-owned aircraft maker is taking steps to accelerate deliveries of the fighter jet. On Tuesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated HAL’s second LCA plant in the city to increase the yearly production rate of the fighter jet from eight to 16.

“HAL’s new LCA facility is an example of how Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India; a campaign of the government aimed at strengthening local manufacturing) is shaping [up], and HAL deserves the largest indigenous order of 83 LCA Mk-IA…The fighter is superior in many ways when compared to other fighters in its category besides being cost effective,” Singh said, on the eve of Asia’s biggest air show.

The show is being held at the Yelahanka airbase from February 3 to 5. At least 600 exhibitors are taking part in the biennial show, including 78 foreign exhibitors.

The deal for the 83 Mk-1A jets will take the total number of Tejas variants ordered to 123. The 40 LCAs already ordered by IAF are in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations. The LCA Mk-1A will come with additional improvements over the FOC aircraft, making it the most advanced Tejas variant so far.

The signing of the deal for 83 Tejas Mk-1A is an important event in Indian aviation, not so much because of the aircraft numbers and monies involved but because it is a renewal of faith in Indian R&D and manufacturing, said Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (retd), additional director general, Centre for Air Power Studies.

“HAL now has to perform since the stakes involved are very high -- IAF’s potency is dependent on it. HAL’s work culture and ethos have to turn a new leaf to ensure that aircraft production timelines are met in letter and spirit. Rigid adherence to quality in production and timely provisioning of spares would define successful contract implementation,” Bahadur said.

The Mk-1A variant is expected to come with digital radar warning receivers, external self-protection jammer pods, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) missiles and significantly improved maintainability. The fighter’s indigenous content is expected to be 60%, compared to 50% in the existing variants.

The Mk-1A programme is expected to generate thousands of jobs and will involve the participation of more than 500 Indian companies.

The project will involve infrastructure development by IAF to enable it to handle repairs and servicing at its base depots so that the turnaround time for mission critical systems is reduced, leading to increased availability of aircraft for operational exploitation.

“Tejas is not only indigenous, but it is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and also comparatively cheaper. Many countries have shown interest in Tejas…,” Singh said on Twitter.

Exporting weapons and systems is a top priority for the government. On December 30, the Union Cabinet gave its go-ahead for the sale of Akash surface-to-air missile systems to friendly foreign countries and created a high-powered panel for swifter approval of exports of military hardware. India has set a target of clocking defence exports worth $5 billion by 2024.