Govt to soon provide certificates to people who got Covid jabs outside India: Report

People who received the jab against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outside the country will soon be able to download their vaccination certificate through the CoWin, a portal introduced by the Indian government to streamline the inoculation drive process, Livemint reported on Tuesday, quoting a government official.

According to the report, the certificate will be given to both categories of people - those who have received one jab or fully vaccinated. It will also be opened for foreign vaccines that have not yet been approved by the country's drug regulatory authority, Livemint said.

Currently, people entering India who were administered with the jab outside the country are unable to get a vaccination certificate in India.

"There are Indians or foreigners who have received one or two doses of vaccines such as Pfizer or Sinopharm in other countries and are planning to come and stay in India... In a bid to smoothen the process for such people, we are working out a provision," Livemint reported Dr NK Arora as saying. Arora is chairman of India’s Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Arora also clarified that until the provision comes into effect, those who are already vaccinated are not required to take the vaccine again in the country in order to obtain the certificate. "We will ensure that such people can get vaccination certificates through Co-WIN platform. We will soon enable this feature in our nationwide covid-19 vaccination programme," the official also said as per the MINT report.

The move holds significance as it is mandatory for various purposes, including crossing borders.