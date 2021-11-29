Govt’s health expenditure share in GDP rises: Report

According to a report by the National Health Accounts Estimates for India, the government’s share in health expenditure in the total GDP of the country increased from 1.15% (2013-14) to 1.35% (2017-18). The report which was released on Monday also highlighted that the per capita out-of-pocket expenditure declined from ₹2,336 to ₹2,097 from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

The government’s share in health expenditure in the total health expenditure also increased to 40.8% (2017-18) from 28.6% (2013-14).

The NHA prepares its estimates based on the accounting framework which is the internationally accepted System of Health Accounts 2011, provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Following the release of the report, the health ministry said that the government’s expenditure on health showed an increasing trend. It said that it also showed growing trust in the public health care system.

“It has increased from 1.15% in 2013-14 to 1.35% in 2017-18. Additionally, the share of the government's health expenditure in the total health expenditure has also increased overtime. In 2017-18, the share of the government's expenditure was 40.8%, which is much higher than 28.6% in 2013-14,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The report pointed out that the government's health expenditure as a share of the total government expenditure has increased from 3.78% to 5.12% between 2013-14 and 2017-18. It also showed that the government’s expenditure increased from ₹1,042 to ₹1,753 between 2013-14 to 2017-18. The nature of expenditure also was moving towards the right direction as emphasis was placed on improving primary healthcare.

The report also showed that the share of social security expenditure on health, for example, expenditure on social health insurance programmes, government financed health insurance schemes, and medical reimbursements made to government employees, also increased. It said that foreign aid for health has come down to 0.5%.

(with inputs from PTI)

