A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather on Saturday in Hulimavu, police officials said on Thursday. Grandfather rapes six-year-old, search on for accused: Police

According to the police, the 58-year-old raped his granddaughter while the mother went to work. Following the incident, the accused fled from the scene.

The parents of the victim kept quiet after the accused promised to give them the house in which they all resided. The incident came to light when the mother went to the hospital on Wednesday to treat the child as hospital authorities immediately alerted the police.

“We received information from private hospital authorities about a child who was raped,” Hulimavu police inspector B Kumara Swamy said. “After the health condition of the victim worsened, they took her to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday, who alerted the police. Then we instructed the mother to file a police complaint.”

The police inspector further said, “We booked the accused under Pocso on Wednesday night. We have launched a search for the accused, who fled to his native Tamil Nadu after the incident.”

The victim is being treated at the government Vani Vilasa hospital and is out of danger.