Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Grandmaster of geopolitics’: Maldives' Mohamed Nasheed after meeting Ajit Doval
india news

‘Grandmaster of geopolitics’: Maldives' Mohamed Nasheed after meeting Ajit Doval

On Wednesday, Nasheed also called on his Indian counterpart Om Birla at the latter's residence. Birla stressed that regular dialogue between the parliaments of two countries is helpful in the effective functioning of democratic institutions.
Former Maldives president and speaker of the Maldivian Parliament Mohamed Nasheed with NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 06:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Former Maldives president and speaker of the Maldivian Parliament Mohamed Nasheed met with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday and called him “a grandmaster of geopolitics”.

“It was very pleasant to have a conversation with a grandmaster of geopolitics. excellency #AjitDoval,” Nasheed tweeted sharing a photo of both.

Last month, Doval reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen time-tested bilateral security partnerships and work closely for enhancing regional security.

Nasheed also called on his Indian counterpart Om Birla at the latter's residence on Wednesday. Birla stressed that regular dialogue between the parliaments of two countries is helpful in the effective functioning of democratic institutions. Speaking on the need for further enhancing parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, Birla said a bilateral Parliamentary Friendship Group would be constituted soon.

RELATED STORIES

Referring to the last year’s attack on Nasheed, a Lok Sabha secretariat statement quoting Birla said the "cowardly attack was a matter of concern to the people of India and the Indian Parliament". In the meeting between the two leaders, Birla expressed happiness that Nasheed has recovered completely and is now healthy.

On Tuesday evening, Nasheed had said the Maldives will always follow the “India First” policy, and will not allow China to continue with its plan of “land grab and debt trap”, which has led to huge debt for the island nation.

“Maldives wants a closer relationship with India. I am very certain of that. I wouldn’t say this because I am a politician, I wouldn’t say anything that would not give me more votes. I am so convinced that we can find an ever-closer relationship that is beneficial for both countries,” he said at a lecture moderated by former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maldives ajit doval om birla
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP