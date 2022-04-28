‘Grandmaster of geopolitics’: Maldives' Mohamed Nasheed after meeting Ajit Doval

Former Maldives president and speaker of the Maldivian Parliament Mohamed Nasheed met with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday and called him “a grandmaster of geopolitics”.

“It was very pleasant to have a conversation with a grandmaster of geopolitics. excellency #AjitDoval,” Nasheed tweeted sharing a photo of both.

Last month, Doval reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen time-tested bilateral security partnerships and work closely for enhancing regional security.

Nasheed also called on his Indian counterpart Om Birla at the latter's residence on Wednesday. Birla stressed that regular dialogue between the parliaments of two countries is helpful in the effective functioning of democratic institutions. Speaking on the need for further enhancing parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, Birla said a bilateral Parliamentary Friendship Group would be constituted soon.

Referring to the last year’s attack on Nasheed, a Lok Sabha secretariat statement quoting Birla said the "cowardly attack was a matter of concern to the people of India and the Indian Parliament". In the meeting between the two leaders, Birla expressed happiness that Nasheed has recovered completely and is now healthy.

On Tuesday evening, Nasheed had said the Maldives will always follow the “India First” policy, and will not allow China to continue with its plan of “land grab and debt trap”, which has led to huge debt for the island nation.

“Maldives wants a closer relationship with India. I am very certain of that. I wouldn’t say this because I am a politician, I wouldn’t say anything that would not give me more votes. I am so convinced that we can find an ever-closer relationship that is beneficial for both countries,” he said at a lecture moderated by former foreign secretary Shyam Saran.

