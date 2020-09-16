e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Grant relief package to entertainment industry: Nusrat Jahan in Lok Sabha

Grant relief package to entertainment industry: Nusrat Jahan in Lok Sabha

It was recently rumoured that cinema halls would reopen from October 1 under strict guidelines. The Centre, however, has debunked the claim and said that no decision in this regard has been taken yet.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan raised the issue of the loss of the entertainment industry in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan raised the issue of the loss of the entertainment industry in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
         

Raising the issue of the entertainment industries across the country incurring huge losses owing to the lockdown, Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan in the Lok Sabha requested the government to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industries. “Film industry is facing a huge financial crisis. Condition of the Bengal film industry is also bad. Thousands of people lost their jobs. Request the govt to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industry and its people for their immediate revival,” the actor-turned-MP said on Wednesday.

Cinema halls in the country have been shut from March 25. Shooting was also suspended until August. Though malls have been allowed to resume their functions in Unlock 3, multiplexes were not given a go-ahead to resume operations. Single-screen theatres are also shut. Movies are releasing on web platforms.

 

It was recently rumoured that cinema halls would reopen from October 1 under strict guidelines. The Centre, however, has debunked the claim and said that no decision in this regard has been taken yet.

tags
top news
Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
‘Big experience of winter war’: Army’s northern command amid border row
‘Big experience of winter war’: Army’s northern command amid border row
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
Russia partners with Dr Reddy’s for trials, distribution of Sputnik vaccine
India’s overall export declines by 25.42 per cent between April and June
India’s overall export declines by 25.42 per cent between April and June
China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts
China blames India, claims it’s honouring border pacts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In