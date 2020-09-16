Grant relief package to entertainment industry: Nusrat Jahan in Lok Sabha

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:15 IST

Raising the issue of the entertainment industries across the country incurring huge losses owing to the lockdown, Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan in the Lok Sabha requested the government to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industries. “Film industry is facing a huge financial crisis. Condition of the Bengal film industry is also bad. Thousands of people lost their jobs. Request the govt to sanction relief packages for the entertainment industry and its people for their immediate revival,” the actor-turned-MP said on Wednesday.

Cinema halls in the country have been shut from March 25. Shooting was also suspended until August. Though malls have been allowed to resume their functions in Unlock 3, multiplexes were not given a go-ahead to resume operations. Single-screen theatres are also shut. Movies are releasing on web platforms.

Claim:A Media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet pic.twitter.com/hc903cfXnm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 14, 2020

It was recently rumoured that cinema halls would reopen from October 1 under strict guidelines. The Centre, however, has debunked the claim and said that no decision in this regard has been taken yet.