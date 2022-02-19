‘Didn’t ask for, don't want it': Kumar Vishwas on getting ‘Y’ category security

Reacting to the Union government giving him ‘Y’ category security, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas said on Saturday he neither asked for the security cover nor he wants it.

“Neither I asked for Y category security nor do I want it. I have not received any message from authorities about the security. It is the work of the agencies and govt to think about the security of their citizens... I am not on talking terms with him (Kejriwal),” Vishwas, who has levelled damning allegations against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, according to news agency ANI.

The Centre's move to sanction ‘Y’ category security for the poet-politician came a day after Hindustan Times, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that his security is being reviewed. He will now be guarded by commandoes of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The development came amid Vishwas' ongoing war of words with Kejriwal and the AAP, after he claimed that the Delhi chief minister, during the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, was ready to take support from the state's fringe and separatist elements to become its chief minister.

“Arvind Kejriwal is not ready to say, even once, that he'll fight against Khalistani elements. He will not say that he is against terrorism because if he does, the powers who have invested in him will become angry with him. The Hindu-Sikh discord that he is trying to sow in Punjab, made me angry. That the AAP reacted, is proof that what I said was true,” Vishwas said today.

On Sunday, Punjab will vote in a single-phase to elect its next government. The counting of votes for all 117 assembly seats in the state will take place on March 10.

