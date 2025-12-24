GRAP-4 restrictions lifted in Delhi as AQI falls to 271, but curbs remain

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday revoked pollution curbs in the national capital as the air quality levels fell to ‘poor category’. New Delhi: The India Gate shrouded in a layer of smog as people make their way during a cold winter morning, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.(PTI)

The air quality index of Delhi on Wednesday was at 271 (poor), falling from 412 (severe) a day ago.

Speaking on the easing of curbs, the CAQM said that the capital's AQI has shown significant improvement due to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions.

“Noting the continuous improvement in the AQI levels of Delhi, the Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting held today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts, and observed the following: AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement since last night owing to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions. AQI was recorded as 271 (“Poor” category) on 24.12.2025,” a statement of the central pollution agency read.

“Air quality forecasts provided by IMD/IITM suggest a possible increase in AQI in coming days due to slower wind speeds,” the statement added.

However, the Delhi government's ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ policy is set to remain in force even after the relaxation of GRAP-IV measures.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures will persist regardless of the status of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), and that no vehicle lacking a valid PUC certificate will be allowed to operate within the city.

Warning motorists, the minister said driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is “no less than committing a crime against Delhi’s air.”