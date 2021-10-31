'Great example of women power': Rahul pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

As India celebrates the 37th death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid floral tributes to the late leader at Shakti Sthal in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and hailed Indira Gandhi, also known as the Iron Lady of India, as a “great example of women power”.

“My grandmother continued to serve the country fearlessly till the last moment - her life is a source of inspiration for us. A great example of women power, humble tribute to Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress party also remembered Indira Gandhi for her lifelong dedication and service to the nation. "She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary," the Congress said in its tweet.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot paid tributes to Indira Gandhi, stating that the "nation established new dimensions of development" during her tenure as the prime minister. “The creator of a capable and strong India .... The country's first and only woman Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi was rich in management ability, during her tenure, India established new dimensions of development and India's image got a new identity on the world stage. . Tributes to him on his death anniversary today,” Gehlot tweeted.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by two of her security guards at her official residence at Akbar Road.

India is also celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on Sunday. Patel served as the first deputy prime minister of India from 1947 to 1950 and is known for his significant role in the country's struggle for Independence.