Greater Noida: 3-year-old killed after slipping into water-filled pit in Dalelgarh village

Greater Noida: A three-year-old boy was killed after he slipped into a water-filled pit along Dalelgarh village road in Dalelgarh, Greater Noida, on Saturday, police said on Monday. The deceased, a resident of Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, was visiting his maternal grandfather’s house in Dankaur’s Dalelgarh village. (Representative photo)

Days earlier, residents had flagged concerns about persistent waterlogging to the Greater Noida Authority in a letter dated February 4, a copy of which has been accessed by HT.

“The boy’s maternal grandfather was observing a 45-day religious meditation. To mark the completion of this period, the family organised a feast at the temple, and the boy, along with his family, had come to attend it,” president of the Dalelgarh Vikas Samiti Krishna Kant said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Dankaur Munendra Singh said, “On Saturday, around 11 am, when the boy’s family members had gathered to join a religious feast at a temple in Dalelgarh village, the boy, while playing, went near the water-filled pit and slipped into it.”

“The family began searching after the boy went missing. They found him inside the pit, rescued him, and took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the SHO added.

The boy is survived by his parents and an elder sister.

Kant told HT, “We had raised the issue of water accumulation along the village road with the authorities earlier as well. The water collects after the nearby drain overflows.”

The letter submitted by the Samiti’s president to the Greater Noida Authority stated: “It is important to highlight that the waterlogged area poses a risk of accidents due to the unknown depth of the accumulated water, along with the absence of proper barricading and warning signage. In light of the recent incident in Sector 150, Noida, it is concerning that if prompt and effective action is not taken, a similar or even more serious accident may occur in the future.”

“The risk is particularly heightened during nighttime, rainfall, or low-visibility conditions, when pedestrians, children, elderly individuals, and drivers may unknowingly step or drive into the water, potentially leading to significant loss of life and property.”

Kant said that following the incident, senior officials visited the spot and assured that the issue would be resolved.

Police said that following legal procedure, the body was handed over to the family members and further investigation is underway.