‘Greater synergy among agencies key to end terror’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of Multi Agency Centre (MAC), a government spokesperson said. During the meeting the HM along with top officers of Intelligence Bureau, Delhi police, Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces and all other law enforcement agencies, discussed the importance of bringing new and young officers, to break the terror networks. Shah urged all agencies to increase their engagement in making MAC a platform that brings all agencies, including anti-drug and cyber security agencies for decisive action. Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

The MAC which functions under the Intelligence Bureau collects, analyses, disseminates and pursues intelligence inputs on near real time basis. There are subsidiary multi agency centers(SMAC) set up across the country, which work to gather intelligence. Intelligence is shared with states and vice versa. The government statement said that the MAC framework in poised to a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness.

The government statement did not specify if the top officials also discussed the current problem of terror groups operating in some sectors of Jammu region or any other issue related to internal security. In recent months, security agencies have come across role of at least 30-40 foreign terrorists that are active in the Jammu sector and are engaged in attacks against security forces. Top officials in police and paramilitary forces have confirmed that different agencies have been engaged and are working to dismantle the active terror network in Jammu.

“ The HM stressed upon greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting eco-system, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country. He emphasized that MAC must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders. The HM stressed on constituting a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers drawn from all agencies involved in National Security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilizing big data and artificial intelligence/machine learning driven analytics and technological advancements,” the government spokesperson said.