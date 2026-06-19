Greetings, ‘dugdhabhishek’, cake cutting: Congress workers celebrate Rahul Gandhi's birthday

Birthday wishes poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 56 on Friday, with party youth workers performing a 'dugdhabhishek' by pouring milk over his photograph on the banks of the Ganga. The poster depicted Gandhi holding Lord Parshuram's axe in one hand and the Constitution of India in the other.

Congress party workers cut a cake to celebrate the 56th birthday of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gandhi also met supporters who gathered at 24, Akbar Road to wish him on his birthday. Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who also arrived at Akbar Road, said, “Today is Rahul Gandhi ji’s birthday, and all of us extend our greetings and best wishes to him. We hope he succeeds in his struggle. Especially today, the youth of the country are looking toward him with hope and expectation. He has strongly raised his voice against the negative direction in which the current system is heading.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Posters were also put up outside Indira Bhawan in the national capital, extending birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posters were also put up outside Indira Bhawan in the national capital, extending birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Supporters, party leaders and workers gathered at the Congress office to wish the leader a happy birthday. Gandhi was seen waving and blowing a flying kiss at party workers and supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Supporters, party leaders and workers gathered at the Congress office to wish the leader a happy birthday. Gandhi was seen waving and blowing a flying kiss at party workers and supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Greetings also came from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to wish the Congress leader, saying, “Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his wishes to Gandhi, saying, “Warm birthday wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi. Your unbridled dedication to the ideals of the Constitution and your uncompromising fight for the unheard voices have inspired millions.”

“The Congress party’s tradition of inclusiveness, social justice, harmony and compassion finds expression in your public life and leadership. Through your tireless engagement with people and your courage in speaking truth to power, you have consistently championed the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised,” he wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended birthday greetings to Gandhi and wished him continued resolve and strength in advancing a more inclusive democracy in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in upcoming elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh under Gandhi’s leadership as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I have come to wish him continued resolve, resilience, determination and strength in leading a more inclusive democracy in our country. What we need is a strong opposition, and with Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, that is exactly what we need. We won the elections in Kerala after 10 years, and next we have Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. We have a good chance in all these places, and this is a good time to turn the tide. I think it is going to happen. For him, I think the journey is more important, and he has to continue it with great dedication,” Tharoor added.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said he thinks this is an even special birthday for Gandhi and added that his struggle will soon get him a place in government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I think this is an even more special birthday. Two days ago, he had addressed the youth, especially students and aspirants. He has emerged as a unique leader once again. After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he had emerged as a different kind of leader. So, he is setting new milestones and this is a special birthday for him... I think his struggle will soon get him a place in government,” he added.

Extending his wishes, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We are all filled with great enthusiasm today. Everyone feels that we should join the battle Rahul ji is fighting, because it is the kind of struggle this country has been waiting for. The only sad part lies in the fact that paper leak incidents are continuously happening and many young people are committing suicide. Rahul Gandhi has taken up the mantle to awaken a sleeping government."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also extended birthday wishes to Gandhi, wishing for the Congress leader's prosperity in his future endeavours.

In a X post, Raut said, "Happy Birthday, @RahulGandhi ji! Wishing you good health, happiness, and strength to continue serving the nation. May the year ahead bring you success and fulfillment."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay extended warm birthday greetings to Gandhi, wishing him a long and healthy life.

In a post on X, the chief minister addressed Gandhi as his "dear brother" and lauded his dedication to public service.

"I wish you good health and a long life as you continue to raise your voice for the nation's progress, the preservation of democratic values and the welfare of people from all walks of life," Vijay said.

Gandhi, who is serving as the 12th leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president, according to news agency ANI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON