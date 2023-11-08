'Grim' report on Mahua Moitra ready; Congress members may submit dissent note

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will adopt the draft report it prepared on the 'cash-for-questions' charges against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra in its meeting on Thursday. As the draft report was circulated among the members on Wednesday evening, PTI reported that the committee has taken a 'grim view' of the charges against Mahua Moitra. In its recommendation against the Trinamool MP, the committee will suggest Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha, an investigation into the charges by the government of India and also a possible recommendation against BSP MP Danish Ali for his attack on Vinod Sonkar over "indecent and personal questions" to Mahua Moitra.

Mahua Moitra appeared before the Lok Sabha panel on November 2 and complained of harassment by panel chairman Vinod Sonkar. (ANI)

The Congress members of the ethics panel may submit a note of dissent as the panel adopts its resolution tomorrow. "Congress sources said its members N Uttam Kumar Reddy and V Vaithilingam will submit dissent notes. BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali is also set to submit his dissent note," the PTI report said.

Will Mahua Moitra be expelled from the Lok Sabha if the ethics panel adopts a resolution in favour of that? The report will be forwarded to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and he will take action.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who forwarded advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai's allegations against Mahua to the Lok Sabha claimed on Wednesday that the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against Mahua Moitra. Neither Lokpal nor CBI issued any official statement in this regard.

Mahua Moitra has been accused of sharing her Parliament login with industrialist Darshan Hiranandani who posted questions against Adani. The complaint claimed Mahua Moitra received cash and other gifts from Darshan for this favour. The Lok Sabha MP refuted the allegations and said she shared her Parliament login with Darshan only to get help in keying in the questions -- as all MPs give their login to their teams.

Mahua Moitra is fighting another case with Jai Anant Dehadrai -with whom she was in a relationship as she said – over the custody of their pet dog Henry.

Both Nishikant Dubey and Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared before the committee before Mahua Moitra. On the day Mahua Moira was questioned by the panel, a huge drama unfolded with the opposition members on the panel walking out protesting the personal questions asked to Mahua.

(With PTI inputs)

