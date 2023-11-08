Mahua Moitra's 'specially bred pit bulls' attack after BJP MP's Lokpal, CBI post

New Delhi: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday reacted sharply to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's claim on X that anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal had recommended a CBI probe against her over the cash-for-query scandal, saying she was “happy to know Modiji's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) Lok Pal exists'”. Moitra said the anti-corruption body had been “spurred into action by specially bred pit bulls.” Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra(File)

"Lok Pal Abhi Zinda Hai (Lokpal is still alive).. Very happy to know Modiji’s Lok Pal exists - & been spurred into action by specially bred pit bulls," she wrote in a series of posts on X.

"Bit humiliating for LP office to outsource such important announcements to canine farms, eh?" she added.

Dubey claimed today that the body had recommended a CBI probe into the allegations levelled against Moitra.

"On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security," Dubey wrote on X.

Dubey has accused Moitra of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for allowing him to access her parliamentary digital account and posting questions targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing evidence furnished by Mahua Moitra's ex-friend Jai Anant Dehadrai, Dubey had lodged a written complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who referred it to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(ANI)

Moitra appeared before the panel on November 2, but stormed out of the meeting, accusing chairperson Vinod Sonkar of asking unethical questions. Sonkar claimed she had used unparliamentary words for him and the panel.

In her retort, Moitra wrote on X today that CBI needed to file an FIR in what she called "Adani coal scam".

"For media calling me -- my answer: CBI needs to first file FIR on ₹13,000 crore Adani coal scam; National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE ) Adani firms buying Indian ports and airports with the home ministry's clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes," she added.

Mahua Moitra said in a recent interview that she had shared her credentials with the businessman. She said she had just asked the businessman to have her staff type out her questions on the portal. She also rejected the MP's allegation that she had accepted bribes from Hiranandani.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha will meet on Thursday to adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegation.

