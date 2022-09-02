'Ground reality': Jairam Ramesh's dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad's ‘Modi govt-sanctioned bungalow’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a fresh but veiled dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad and said the ground reality is different than what 'people sitting in New Delhi' are spreading. Sharing a video of a Congress party meeting at the village of Ghulam Nabi Azad where Congress workers can be seen slamming Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "This is ground reality, not reality manufactured by people sitting in New Delhi in Modi Sarkar sanctioned bungalows with huge lawns and planting fake news." Also Read | 'Told Ghulam Nabi Azad…': Hooda reveals why 3 G-23 leaders met GNA after he quit

Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation has triggered a massive exodus from the J&K unit of the party. At least 36 leaders, including some prominent faces, left the party in support of the former J&K chief minister. Ghulam Nabi Azad will address a rally in Jammu on September 4.

Ahead of Azad's rally, Congress workers from all blocks of Bhallessa Sub Division held a monthly meeting on September 1 in Gandoh's party office, the J&K Congress tweeted. Such a meeting on the first day of the month is being held for more than 50 years and there was no disruption even after Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit, it was implied.

On August 26, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress questioning Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera are up in arms with Ghulam Nabi Azad who also criticised Rahul Gandhi's 'coterie' in no uncertain terms. The criticism over Azad's bungalow is new from Jairam Ramesh, though Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole had attacked on this issue.

Even after Ghulam Nabi Azad's retirement from Parliament, he has a bungalow and Z plus security which Congress leaders attribute to PM Modi and Azad's personal rapport with PM Modi. "I used to think Modi sahab is a crude man. He does not have wife or kids, I thought he won't care. Nut he showed humanity," Ghulam Nabi Azad said referring to a terror attack in which many people from Gujarat lost their lives, when Azad was the chief minister.

