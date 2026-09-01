India’s gross Goods and Services Tax collections in August neared ₹2 lakh crore with 14.8% year-on-year increase despite 68% annualized jump in refunds and higher imports, according to government data.

The gross GST collection in August 2026 was ₹1,99,853 crore as against ₹1,74,116 crore in August 2025. (Representative file photo)

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The gross GST collection in August 2026 was ₹1,99,853 crore as against ₹1,74,116 crore in August 2025, which continues to reflect India’s economic resilience and effective compliances, the data released by the finance ministry on Tuesday showed.

The net collection after ₹31,795 crore refunds in August this year was ₹1,68,057 crore as compared to ₹1,55,181 crore in the same month of previous year, registering 8.3% growth. Refunds in August 2025 were ₹18,935 crore, according to the official data.

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Deep Dive What factors contributed to the 14.8% year-on-year increase in GST collections in August 2026? The GST collections increased due to effective compliance and India's economic resilience, even amidst a significant jump in refunds and higher imports. Why is the GST Council focusing on process simplification after the stabilization of monthly GST collections? With GST collections stabilizing around ₹2 lakh crore, the GST Council aims to enhance the ease of doing business and compliance for taxpayers. How did the growth of 7.8% in India's GDP in Q1 2026 correlate with the increase in GST collections? The robust 7.8% GDP growth is indicative of strong economic performance, which also contributed to the significant increase in GST collections, reflecting overall economic activities.

{{^usCountry}} According to experts, monthly GST collections have now stabilized around ₹2 lakh crore after significant rate rationalization in September last year, hence the government should now focus on process simplification and ease of doing business. The Goods and Services Tax Council on its 56th meeting (September 3, 2025) announced a simplified two-slab GST structure of 5% and 18% with a special rate of 40% for luxury and sin goods from September 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to experts, monthly GST collections have now stabilized around ₹2 lakh crore after significant rate rationalization in September last year, hence the government should now focus on process simplification and ease of doing business. The Goods and Services Tax Council on its 56th meeting (September 3, 2025) announced a simplified two-slab GST structure of 5% and 18% with a special rate of 40% for luxury and sin goods from September 22. {{/usCountry}}

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According to government officials, the GST Council is expected to meet on September 12 in New Delhi, which will consider several proposals for ease of compliance. The 57th GST Council meeting, which is being held after a year, will also review impact of rate rationalization, they said, requesting anonymity.

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The GST Council is the apex federal body on all matters concerning the indirect tax. Union finance minister is its chairperson and states’ finance ministers are its members. Barring one occasion, all its decisions are unanimous.

Abhishek Jain, partner and national head, Indirect Tax at KPMG in India, said: “A strong 14.8% growth in overall GST collections have added to the cheer of 7.8% growth in GDP in Q1. This collectively shows the robustness of the Indian economy despite geo-political conflicts and global economic uncertainty.”

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