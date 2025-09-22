GST news LIVE updates: Reforms roll out; cars, daily essentials cheaper from today
GST news LIVE updates: With the rolling out of the Goods and Services tax reforms (GST reforms) on Monday, the first day of Navratri, reduced GST rates will be applicable on 375 items, covering a wide range of services – from automobiles to daily consumer items. The GST council, headed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had announced the reform of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on September 4....Read More
GST rate cut | Key points
– Two-tier structure
Under the GST reforms, the new system introduces a two-tier structure. Until now, GST had been levied across four tax slabs – 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28% – and included a compensation cess on luxury and “sin” goods.
Starting September 22, most goods and services will be taxed at 5% or 18%, while ultra-luxury items or “sin” goods will face 40% tax. Tobacco and related products will remain in the 28% bracket, along with an additional cess.
– What gets cheaper?
Daily use items like snacks, coffee, ghee, paneer, butter, ketchup, jam, dry fruits and ice cream will see reduced GST rates. The GST on aspirational goods like TVs, air conditioners, and washing machines has also been reduced.
The taxes on medicines has also been brought down from 12% to 5%, with critical life-saving drugs for cancer, genetic and rare disease being exempted from the tax altogether. Almost 99% of the goods which earlier attracted 12% GST will now come under 5% tax slab.
– PM Modi's ‘Bachat Utsav’
In his address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indians will save ₹2.5 lakh crore with the GST rate revisions which come into effect today, in addition to the income tax reforms.
While terming it “Bachat Utsav”, PM Modi said that reduced GST rates would provide relief to the poor and and neo middle class.
“With these reforms the youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, entrepreneurs will all be able to benefit from this Bachat Utsav (savings festival),” PM Modi said, adding that people would be able to save more during the festive season.
The Prime Minister further highlighted the positive effect that the new GST regime would have on medium and small enterprises. Modi said that it would enhance competitiveness and boost the economy.
GST news LIVE updates: Goa committed to strengthening MSMEs with new GST reforms, says CM Sawant
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the next-generation GST reforms would strengthen India’s journey towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat 2.0. In a post on X, CM Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged states to strengthen the ecosystem for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), build the infrastructure to attract investments, and enhance competitiveness in manufacturing.
“Goa is fully committed to this mission — modernising infrastructure, simplifying processes and empowering our entrepreneurs so that Swadeshi products shine proudly in India and across the globe,” Sawant added.
GST news LIVE updates: Business community welcomes ‘historic reform’, says CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the business community welcomes the “historic” GST reform. “This reform will prove beneficial for everyone—be it homemakers, students, businessmen, CAs, or others,” Goyal told PTI.
GST news LIVE updates: Daily use goods, farm equipment, healthcare products largely in 5% slab
Daily-use essentials, farm equipment, healthcare products and education supplies have largely been moved to the 5% slab under the new GST regime, providing relief to households and farmers. Here are the products will now fall under the 5% slab.
GST news LIVE updates: Reforms will strengthen economy, provide relief from inflation, says Delhi CM
The GST reforms will strengthen the economy and provide relief from inflation, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Monday. The Delhi CM will participate in the 'GST Savings Festival' at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar on Monday afternoon, PTI reported. Gupta said the decision to simplify the tax system has ushered in Diwali early for Delhi's traders.
GST news LIVE updates: Biggest revamp of indirect tax in India since 2017
As the GST reforms roll out, this is he biggest revamp of an indirect tax system in India since 2017, when the Goods and Services Tax was introduced. The new GST regime simplifies the system of four slabs by making it a two-tier structure.
New GST Rate List: PM pushed for Swadeshi in address on GST reforms on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Sunday, pushed for Swadeshi products, while saying that new GST reforms would boost growth, ease business operations, and attract investors.
New GST Rate List: Daily use essentials to aspirational goods – 375 items cheaper from today
375 items will see slashed GST rates from today. This includes daily use essential items like ghee, paneer, butter, snacks, ketchup, jam, dry fruits, coffee, and ice cream. Aspirational consumer goods, including TVs, air conditioners, and washing machines will also be cheaper from today.
