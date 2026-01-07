A guest teacher at a government Urdu school in Raichur district has been terminated after she allegedly assaulted a Class 3 student with a wire for failing to read his lesson properly, officials said on Tuesday. Guest teacher terminated at govt school in K’taka for assaulting boy

The incident took place at the school in Galag village of Devadurga taluk, where the child was studying. According to officials and family members, the teacher, identified as Harshiya Taskin, became angry when the boy was unable to read his lesson and allegedly beat him repeatedly with a wire, leaving him with severe injuries.

Devadurga taluk Block Education Officer Venkatesh confirmed that action had been taken. “Teacher Harshiya Taskin beat a Class 3 student for not studying, causing severe bruises. The incident happened yesterday, and we have terminated the teacher. The child was admitted to the Primary Health Centre and his condition is stable. Arbitrary beating by a teacher is unacceptable,” he said.

Education department officials said further steps would be taken in accordance with rules as the incident is examined.

The child sustained bruises on his back, hands, and legs, with blood clot marks visible on his body. He was immediately taken to the Primary Health Centre in Galag village, where he was admitted for treatment. Officials said his condition was stable.

The incident triggered outrage among the child’s parents and local residents, who gathered outside the school after seeing the injuries. Parents questioned the conduct of the teacher and demanded strict action. “If a teacher, who is supposed to guide and teach children with patience, behaves like a brute, what will be the future of our children. Inflicting such severe physical violence merely because a child did not study is illegal,” they said.

The parents demanded that the accused teacher be dismissed and that legal action be initiated against her. The incident has renewed concerns among parents about the continued occurrence of corporal punishment in schools despite it being banned under Section 17 of the Right to Education Act, 2009.