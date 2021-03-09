Gujarat CM, his aide in charge of Gandhi ashram revamp panel

Nearly two years after plans were drawn out, the Gujarat government has constituted two high-powered committees headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani and chief principal secretary (CPS) to the CM, K Kailashnathan, respectively, to oversee the re-development of the iconic Sabarmati Ashram and its precincts.

Rupani will head the Governing Council of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the “comprehensive development of Gandhi Ashram Memorial and precinct,” according to a Government Resolution of the State Industries and Mines Department to this effect dated March 5, 2021. The proposal to set up these committees was mooted by the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited.

The order also said that Kailashnathan will head an executive council set up for the purpose, while the physical implementation units would be with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Reacting to the development, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, said, “It just means a very diplomatic declaration of taking over the Ashram to do whatever they want to do without any consideration of its soul and history.”

He asserted there was nothing new “(in the formation of these committees) in something that has already been decided quietly nearly two years ago and now they are creating a sham of being very transparent about it.”