Ahmedabad, The monsoon session of the Gujarat legislative assembly will begin from August 21, an official said on Tuesday. Though details regarding duration and agenda have not yet been released officially, sources said the session is likely to be of three days. Governor Acharya Devvrat has called the fifth session of the 15th Gujarat assembly from August 21, an official statement said. Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Tuesday asked assembly members to attend the session at 12 noon. The announcement came hours after Congress legislature party leader Amit Chavda, in a video statement, said he had written to the Speaker demanding that the session be convened on time as there will be a gap of six months by August-end since the last assembly session was held in February. "As per constitutional provisions, an assembly session should be convened every six months. By August-end, six months will completed since the budget session was held in February. We have urged the Speaker in a letter to convene the session on time," Chavda said. He maintained the assembly session should be held on time so that grievances of common citizens could be raised on the floor of the house. People are faced with numerous issues which can be raised in the assembly in the form of starred questions and their replies sought from the government, stated the Congress MLA. Unstarred questions are those to which written answers are given by ministers concerned, while 'starred questions' are those to which answers are desired to be given orally on the floor of the house during the Question Hour. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has an overwhelming majority of 161 in the 182-member assembly. Opposition Congress has 12 MLAs, the Aam Aadmi Party four, independents two and the Samajwadi Party one.

Gujarat assembly's monsoon session to start from August 21