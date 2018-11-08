Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani keen to rename Ahmedabad as Karnavati

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said his government was keen on renaming Ahmedabad as Karnavati, days after his Uttar Pradesh counterpart changed Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj.

“We are contemplating changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati, the talks of which have been going on since a long time… We will think about it in the time to come,” Rupani said.

The chief minister added that all legal aspects would be explored before any concrete step was taken.

The RSS has been pushing for renaming Ahmedabad as Karnavati after a Hindu king, Karan Dev, who is said to have established the city in the 11th century.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Diwali eve had announced renaming Faizabad district as Ayodhya, amid much speculation about ‘good news’ about the temple town.

After Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj last month, many groups in Uttar Pradesh are reviving their demand for renaming cities, towns and districts.

There are demands to rename Azamgarh district as Aryamgarh; Faizabad as Saket; Aligarh as Harigarh; and Muzaffarnagar as Laxminagar.

Months after assuming power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP-led NDA government consented to officially rename Banglore as Bengaluru.

