Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, earlier Covid-19 positive, tests negative now

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday tested negative for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after the latest round of RT-PCR test, news agency ANI reported.

Rupani had tested positive for the viral disease on February 15, a day after he fainted on stage while addressing an election rally for civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara.

A feeble Rupani stopped mid-sentence as he was seen collapsing on stage during the poll rally but his security guard rushed to hold him. The chief minister was given first aid on the stage and was later seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own, news agency PTI reported.

This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.

"The chief minister collapsed while he was addressing the public meeting. His security guards caught hold of him when he fell. He was given first aid and is being taken to the airport from where he will go to a hospital in Ahmedabad," BJP leader Bharat Danger said, reported PTI.

Shortly after the report of Rupani collapsing on stage surfaced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister and inquired about his health. According to an official statement, he asked the chief minister to get himself completely examined and take rest.

The BJP leader added that Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days. "...but instead of cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturday and in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to go ahead," Danger said.

Elections to six municipal corporations including Vadodara will be held on February 21 while those for municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.