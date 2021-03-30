Home / India News / Gujarat chief minister weighed against 85kgs of silver at event
Gujarat chief minister weighed against 85kgs of silver at event

Rupani donated the silver for the welfare of livestock at cow shelters, a state government release said, adding that the 'rajat tula' event was organised by Samast Mahajan Trust.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani weighed against 85 kilograms of silver. (Image via Facebook )

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on Monday weighed against 85 kilograms of silver at a function organised in Gandhinagar.

Rupani said his government was committed to the welfare of livestock, and had enacted a stringent law against cow slaughter with jail terms of up to 12 years.

He said his government had launched 'Karuna Abhiyan' to treat birds injured during the kite festival, apart from operating 350 mobile veterinary vans, and offering financial assistance to cow shelters.

Steps had been taken to make such cow shelters, or panjrapole, self-sufficient by helping those running it grow fodder, the CM added.

Rupani also inaugurated in online mode 'gauchar' development works in Banaskantha and Mehsana, the release said.

