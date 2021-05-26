Home / India News / Gujarat CM announces 500-crore relief package for farmers affected by Tauktae
india news

Gujarat CM announces 500-crore relief package for farmers affected by Tauktae

“Horticulture and summer crops were destroyed in 2 lakh hectares in 86 talukas of these nine districts. The government had initiated a survey (for damage assessment) which will be completed by Thursday,” Vijay Rupani said.
PTI | , Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.(ANI)

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced a relief package of 500 crore for farmers who lost their horticulture and summer crops due to cyclone Tauktae which ravaged the coastal parts of the state last week.

One of the most powerful cyclones to hit the western coast in recent times, Tauktae, which made a landfall on the Gujarat coast on May 17 and triggered high-speed winds and rainfall, had destroyed crops in 2 lakh hectares in 86 talukas spread across nine districts of the state, as per official estimates.

“Cyclone Tauktae, which triggered wind speed up to 220 kmph, had destroyed crops in Amreli, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Botad districts of the Saurashtra region. It had also affected crops in South Gujarat districts of Navsari, Surat, Valsad and Bharuch,” Rupani said after a core committee meeting held to decided on a relief package for the affected farmers.

“Horticulture and summer crops were destroyed in 2 lakh hectares in 86 talukas of these nine districts. The government had initiated a survey (for damage assessment) which will be completed by Thursday,” he said.

Under the 500 crore package, the state government has decided to give a financial assistance of 1 lakh per hectare (up to to 2 hectares) to horticulture farmers whose plants have been completely uprooted.

If the damage is over 33 per cent, 30,000 per hectare will be given to such farmers for 2 hectares, Rupani said.

The main horticulture crops that have faced destruction in the cyclone are mango, chikoo, lemon, coconut and guava. For summer crops, farmers who have faced damage of more than 33 per cent will be paid a compensation of 20,000 per hectare (up to 2 hectares), he said.

The compensation amount will be directly credited into the bank account of beneficiary farmers a week after the survey is completed by May 27, the CM said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat cyclone tauktae
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP