Gujarat CM unveils Cinematic Tourism Policy; Pacts worth 1,020 crore signed

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday unveiled the state’s first Cinematic Tourism Policy at an event in Gandhinagar where Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹1,020 crore were signed between organisations and individuals with the department for the development of film infrastructure and film production.

Among those to sign MoUs were Laxmi Films, Bollywood Hub and actor Ajay Devgn, who was the special guest at the event. These agreements are for projects including film making, studio infrastructure, setting up acting schools in Gujarat.

The policy scheme offers various financial and non-financial incentives for film infrastructure development projects and for film-making projects. In the case of film infrastructure projects, there is a capital subsidy up to 20 % to eligible projects without any upper limit. These projects could be setting up a film city, film and TV studio, film training institute and post production facilities. They can avail up to 100 acres of government land on lease and a 100% reimbursement on registration fees and Stamp Duty.

In the case of film-making projects, the scheme offers several incentives for various types of projects including movie making, brand affiliation, documentary films and television and web series. The scheme offers a reimbursement up to 25 % on the cost of production not exceeding ₹25 crore for shooting big budget movies in Gujarat. Also, there will be reimbursement of 20% on expenditure in Gujarat and not exceeding 25 crore for organising national and international Mega Film Award Events in Gujarat.

The chief minister expressed confidence that this policy will be useful for a self-reliant India by building a self-reliant Gujarat. This policy will also give unprecedented boost to tourism development by bringing the service providers of film-making sector on one platform, he said in his address at the event.

The state has planned to leverage its vibrant culture, archaeological heritage sites, the world’s tallest statue - Statue of Unity (SOU)- long coastline and great white salt desert, well-developed infrastructure and connectivity, and exploit proximity to the world’s largest film producing industry or Bollywood, according to a media release.

The amicable populace, well-developed infrastructure, connectivity and better law and order situation gives an edge to the state and now the state aims to establish Gujarat as a leading state for film makers across the world in all languages, it added.