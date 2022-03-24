Gujarat Cong readies jumbo team for 2022 elections with 75 general secys, 25 VPs

AHMEDABAD: The Congress on Thursday released a jumbo list of office bearers for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) ahead of the assembly elections in the state expected to be held in December.

The list for Gujarat, where the Congress has been out of power for well over two decades, has 75 general secretaries and 25 vice-presidents. It also included 19 Congress members who have been appointed as district Congress committee presidents.

“This is the first list. In coming days, more than 250 secretaries are likely to be appointed,” said a person aware of the development.

“This is the new structure of GPCC. The earlier one was scrapped two and half years ago. It had more than 500 office bearers. The new structure also might reach close to that number once all the appointments are made,” the person said.

Among those appointed on Thursday All India Youth Congress president Satyajit Gaekwad who has been appointed as Gujarat Congress vice president. Another Congress leader Vijay Dave, who contested from Ahmedabad’s Ellisbridge constituency in the 2017 assembly elections and lost to BJP’s Rakesh Shah, has also been appointed as vice president. Dave recently raised the issue of a large number of Congress MLAs leaving the party.

Geniben Thakor, who contested her first election in 2017 from Vav constituency in Banaskantha, and defeated BJP strongman Shankar Chaudhary, is also among the new vice presidents.

Rajkot Congress leader Indranil Rajaguru, who was pitted against former chief minister Vijay Rupani in the 2017 elections, has also made it to the list of vice-presidents.

“This is the new and effective team of Congress in Gujarat that is ready to take on the challenge of 2022 Assembly elections. The list includes both the youth and experienced party members,” said Manish Doshi, spokesperson of GPCC.