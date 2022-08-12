Gujarat Congress MLA's son-in-law booked for homicide after 6 killed in accident

A Congress MLA’s son-in-law has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in Gujarat after he ran over an autorickshaw and a motorcycle, killing six persons, news agency PTI reported quoting police officials. The incident occurred when Ketan Padhyiar, the son-in-law of Congress MLA from Sojitra Assembly, Punambjai Parmar, was driving his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) near Sojitra village on a state highway connecting Anand town with Tarapur.

The six people who were killed in the accident included three women, according to the PTI report. The victims have been identified as residents of Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in the district.

Police said that the accused also got injured in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anand. His blood samples have been sent for analysis to check if Padhiyar was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused has been identified as Ketan Padhiyar, the son-in-law of Congress MLA from Sojitra Assembly seat, Punambhai Parmar. Padhiyar is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Anand as he also sustained injuries in the incident," PTI quoted Sojitra police station sub-inspector A P Parmar as saying.

"Padhiyar is under our observation and will be arrested once he gets discharged from the hospital. In the meantime, we have sent his blood samples for analysis to check if he was under the influence of alcohol while driving his vehicle," he added.

District Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian said that the accused abandoned the SUV after the accident and fled from the scene. But he was later traced and caught, repopted PTI.

"The driver of the SUV (Padhiyar) has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said.

