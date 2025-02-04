Gujarat constitutes panel to assess need for Uniform Civil Code, draft bill

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government announced on Tuesday that it will constitute a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to evaluate the necessity of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and draft a corresponding bill. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (@Bhupendrapbjp)

Talking to media persons in Gandhinagar, chief minister Bhupendra Patel said that the five-member panel will submit its report within 45 days.

“To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code and to prepare a draft bill for the same, we have decided to form a committee under the former judge of the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the government will decide about the implementation of the UCC after receiving the report.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.

UCC aims to establish a unified set of personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or sexual orientation. This initiative aligns with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) broader objective to introduce uniformity in legal provisions governing personal matters across India.

Patel said that his government is committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to implement UCC across the country.

Referring to the revocation of Article 370 and the banning of triple talaq, Patel said, “The promises made regarding the abrogation of Article 370, the Nari Shakti Vandana Act, One Nation One Election, and triple talaq are being fulfilled.”

“In the same direction, Gujarat is continuously working to fulfill Prime Minister Modiji’ resolve. The government is working to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all,” Patel said.

In October 2022, ahead of the state assembly elections, the Gujarat government had announced its intention to introduce a UCC by forming a committee for its implementation. This move was part of the BJP’s manifesto, which promised the complete implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Committee’s recommendations.

Recently, the Uttarakhand government became the second state in the country, and the first in independent India, to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), establishing a unified framework of rules under the legislation. It includes provisions relating to mandatory marriage registration, divorces and live-in relationships, execution and interpretation of wills, and administration of deceased persons’ estates. The draft bill for Uttarakhand was framed by a committee, which was also led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai.

Goa continued with its colonial-era UCC when it became part of India in 1961. Then it was a Union Territory.

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the UCC implemented by the Uttarakhand government presented a model before the country because it protects the customs and traditions of tribals.

“Our (Union) home minister Amit Shah has also clarified in Jharkhand that UCC will protect the traditions followed by tribals,” he added.

The committee will also take views of the people from different walks of life and meet religious leaders, including Muslim leaders, to prepare the report, said government officials.

“The government- both at the Centre and in Gujarat- has failed to address the issues of inflation and unemployment. Now they are trying to divert them with the announcement of a committee on UCC. The need of the hour is a Uniform Health Code and a Uniform Education Code,” said Congress spokesperson in Gujarat Manish Doshi.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala said that the government should have also included religious leaders from the Muslim community for the five-member committee.

“The introduction of the UCC will impact the tribal community. This is just another drama by the BJP. UCC will also create issues for Sikhs and Christians. There are 27 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Gujarat, and if the BJP brings in UCC, they won’t be able to enter those areas,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhavi.