Gujarat continues to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues warning for fishermen

On Sunday, many causeways in Saurashtra’s districts and central Gujarat had overflowed while dams reported heavy inflow of water owing to heavy downpour in catchment areas.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
An active wet spell is likely in the state till Tuesday, the IMD said.(File photo. Representative image)

Gujarat continued to receive heavy rainfall on Monday which led to waterlogging and caused damage across the state in the past 24 hours.

The state emergency operation centre (SEOC) in its 6am bulletin said several parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra region, witnessed heavy to moderate rainfall in the 24-hours-span.

Lodhika taluka in Saurashtra’s Rajkot district received the highest rainfall (198mm) during this period, the weather bulletin reported, followed by Chhota Udepur and Kwant talukas in Chhota Udepur district with 190mm and 182mm rainfall, Becharaji in Mehsana district with 160mm rainfall and Kalavad in Jamnagar with 147mm of downpour, the SEOC said

Officials told PTI on Sunday that many causeways in Saurashtra’s districts and central Gujarat had overflowed while dams reported heavy inflow of water owing to heavy downpour in catchment areas.

The state authorities said as many as 56 roads across Gujarat were closed for vehicular movement due to the heavy rainfall, including a state highway. The SEOC said all national highways passing through the state were open for traffic.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Valsad, Jamnagar, Gir-Somnath districts of Gujarat in the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the Arabia Sea till Thursday as a precaution against the worsening weather and rough sea conditions. An active wet spell is likely in the state till Tuesday, the IMD said.

(With inputs from PTI)

