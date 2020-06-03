e-paper
5 dead, over 50 injured as blast in boiler causes massive fire in Gujarat factory

Five workers of a chemical factory were killed and 57 more were injured on Wednesday, in a massive fire triggered by an explosion in a boiler at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat, news agency ANI reported.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 19:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
The death toll is likely to go up as the rescue operation is still on at the incident site.
The death toll is likely to go up as the rescue operation is still on at the incident site.(ANI photo)
         

The death toll is likely to go up as the rescue operation is still on at the site of the incident.

“So far we have confirmed the death of five employees. Some bodies were recovered from the factory, while others died in hospital. The rescue operation is still underway,” Bharuch Superintendent of Police, RV Chudasama, said.

“Five people lost their lives and 57 others sustained injuries in a fire that broke out following a blast in a tank at Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd in the Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch, in the afternoon today,” Bharuch District Collector Dr MD Modiya said.

A total of 57 injured workers were shifted to various hospitals in Bharuch and near Vadodara city, the SP said, adding that more details were awaited as rescue work had still not been completed. He also expressed concern that the death toll may go up as recue work got over.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Bharuch district collector said residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages, located near the factory where the explosion had occurred, were being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Plants containing poisonous chemicals are also located near the factory where the blast took place so more people are likely to be evacuated from nearby areas.

