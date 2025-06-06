Gujarat diamond trader donates jewellery worth crores to Ayodhya Ram Temple

A Gujarat diamond merchant has donated a lavish assortment of ornaments, including 11 crowns and a golden bow and arrow, to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. The merchant's donation to Ayodhya Ram Temple includes 11 crowns and a golden bow and arrow.(X/@MVashisth009)

According to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) officials, the contribution includes 11 diamond-studded crowns, 30 kilograms of silver, 300 grams of gold, and rubies, along with a host of other ornate items.

Dinesh Newadia, national treasurer of the VHP, revealed that the donation also features necklaces, earrings, ornamental forehead tilaks, seven bows (four large, three small) representing the brothers of the Ramayana, four quivers, three maces, and ceremonial fly whisks.

"Mukesh Patel has donated 11 crowns made of diamonds, 30 kilograms of silver, 300 grams of gold, and rubies," Newadia claimed.

The items were flown to Ayodhya in a special chartered aircraft.

Mukesh Patel, who owns the Surat-based jewellery firm Green Lab, is well-known in the diamond trade and has previously supported religious and cultural initiatives. This latest donation, however, is among the most significant individual contributions made toward the ornamentation of the Ram Temple.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The announcement comes just a day after a major milestone at the temple - the consecration of 'Raja Ram', or Lord Rama in his royal form. The ceremony included the installation of idols in eight newly constructed temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex and was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This was the second major consecration ceremony at the site, following the January 22, 2024 installation of Ram Lalla, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The consecration ceremony has drawn large crowds to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Champat Rai, Secretary of the Ram temple trust, said that on Thursday, the temple completed the consecration ceremony of seven idols.

He stated that the idols installed on the first floor above the sanctum sanctorum include Ram Darbar in the middle, a Shivalinga in the north eastern corner, a Ganapati idol in the southeastern corner, Hanumana idol in the middle of the southern side, Surya in the south western corner, Bhagwati in the north western corner, and Annapurna Mata in the middle of the northern side.