Gujarat eases curbs from today. What's allowed and what's not

The Gujarat government has allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums to function at 50 per cent capacity from Sunday amid a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. It has also announced the lifting of night curfew from 18 cities and towns and relaxing its timing in the same number of urban centres by one hour.

The government has also directed that all those involved in vocational activities must get vaccinated by July 10, an official release said, according to news agency PTI. It has made it compulsory for those involved in vocational activities to get themselves, and also their staff, vaccinated against Covid-19 by June 30 in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana, Bharuch, Patan, Morbi, Bhuj and Gandhidham.

The decisions were taken after the meeting of the core committee, headed by state chief minister Vijay Rupani, on Thursday.

Gujarat on Saturday reported 122 Covid-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 823,132 and the death toll to 10,048, the state health department said.

Here are the fresh guidelines issued by the government:

The government has allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and auditoriums to reopen at 50 per cent of their capacity. Patients, pregnant women and differently-abled women will be allowed to commute with an attendant during the curfew hours. All shops, financial institutions, carts and small shops, shopping complexes, market yards, weekly bazaars and haats, hair cutting saloons, beauty parlours and other business activities will be allowed to operate from 9am to 9pm. Restaurants will be allowed to operate till 9pm with 60 per cent seating capacity. Gyms and libraries will be allowed with 60 per cent capacity and parks will be allowed to be open till 9pm. A maximum of 100 guests can attend weddings with compulsory online registration and 40 people will be allowed for funerals. Public transport buses will be allowed to operate with 75 per cent seating capacity. All social, political, educational, cultural and religious functions will be allowed with a maximum of 200 people in an open area and in case of closed space, a maximum 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 200 attendees. Sports activities will be allowed in sports complexes and stadiums without any audience.

10.All educational institutions, swimming pools and water parks will remain shut.