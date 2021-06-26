Over 200k get jabs in a day for 1st time in Delhi

The Capital administered over 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine shots for the first time on Saturday, as the city edged closer to its target of 300,000 jabs, with inoculations breaching daily records for three days in a row.

On Saturday, 207,494 vaccine doses were administered in the city as of 10pm, showed the Centre’s CoWin dashboard.

The city’s vaccination programme picked up pace June 21 onwards after a switch in the national policy, with the Centre providing free doses for all.

The number of vaccination sites was increased, centres opened up for all adults, while walk-ins were allowed for those in the 18-45 age group.

So far, 5.62 million people in the city have got at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 1.7 million have received both doses.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi on Friday said, “Walk-in vaccinations are allowed in all centres in the city... The pace of jabs is increasing with each day.”

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also acknowledged Saturday’s vaccination peak.

“Vaccination in Delhi is happening at a record pace! For the last three days we have vaccinated more than 1.5 lakh beneficiaries. Today, surpassing all previous records - Delhi has vaccinated 2,05,170 persons today! This is how we are going to protect Delhi from the 3rd wave!” Sisodia tweeted around 7pm. The number of jabs increased in the evening.

Over 82% of the vaccines administered on Friday were in people between the age of 18 and 45, showed government data.

Atishi added, “At least 45 lakh [4.5 million] doses should be given to Delhi in July at the rate of 1.5 lakh per day, so that we can vaccinate the people of Delhi as soon as possible and save them from a third wave.”