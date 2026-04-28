Gujarat election results LIVE: Counting underway for Gujarat local body polls; BJP, AAP, Congress open accounts
Gujarat election results LIVE updates: The AAP is emerging to be a key contender, having bagged several seats across local bodies in Gujarat. Polling was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats.
- 2 Mins agoAAP candidate wins in Amreli's Bagasara Taluka Panchayat
- 14 Mins agoStrong room opened for counting in Rajkot | Watch
- 17 Mins agoBJP, AAP, Congress bag seats | Latest from across district
- 29 Mins agoGujarat election results LIVE: AAP leads in Surat Municipal Corporation Ward 2
- 35 Mins agoWhat do early trends say?
- 44 Mins agoBJP takes lead in Rajkot Municipal Corporation Ward 7
- 48 Mins agoGujarat election results LIVE: Who are the key contenders in the local body elections?
- 48 Mins agoPolling held for first time in 9 new municipal corporations
- 49 Mins agoMunicipal corporations record 55.1% voter turnout, taluka panchayats log over 67%
- 51 Mins agoPolling held for these local bodies on Sunday
- 54 Mins agoCounting of votes underway for local body polls 2026
Gujarat election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes is underway for the local body elections in Gujarat. Polling was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in the state. Counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) officials said....Read More
LIVE Gujarat election results | Key points
-Voting was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat on Sunday, April 26.
-Voting were held for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations -- Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.
-The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key contenders, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also contested in several places.
-In the Gujarat local body election voting on Sunday, the voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats, news agency PTI reported, citing data released by the SEC.
-The elections, considered one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly elections due next year, covered nearly 9,200 seats with over 4.18 crore eligible voters.
LIVE Gujarat election results: AAP candidate wins in Amreli's Bagasara Taluka Panchayat
LIVE Gujarat election results: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dakubhai Gajipara has won in the Bagasara Taluka Panchayat of Amreli district, while BJP candidate Bharatkumar Gajera won in the Lathi Taluka Panchayat, according to Gujarat Samachar.
BJP has won Bilkha seat of Junagadh district panchayat
BJP candidate Champaben Kishorebhai Thummar has won the Bilkha seat of Junagadh District Panchayat by a margin of around 300 votes. There is an atmosphere of celebration in the area after the results were declared.
LIVE Gujarat election results: Strong room opened for counting in Rajkot | Watch
LIVE Gujarat election results: Visuals from a counting centre in Rajkot where the strong room was opened for the counting of votes for Gujarat local body elections.
Elections were held on Sunday, April 26.
Gujarat election results LIVE: BJP, AAP, Congress bag seats | Latest from across district
Gujarat election results LIVE: Latest updates from across districts
-BJP's Champaben Kishorebhai Thummar wins the Bilkha seat in Junagadh District Panchayat by around 300 votes, according to Gujarat Samachar.
-AAP's Savitaben Bhil wins the Baglia Taluka Panchayat seat in Naswadi taluka.
-AAP candidate Chandu Mori secures the Charadwa seat in Halvad taluka (Morbi district) by a margin of over 1,400 votes.
-BJP's Shilpaben wins the Bangapur Taluka Panchayat seat in Chhota Udepur district by 1,016 votes.
-BJP wins two seats; Congress wins one in Barwala Taluka Panchayat (Botad district).
-Chirag Galial (BJP) wins the Chokdi seat by a landslide margin.
-Sanjay Nandolia (BJP) wins the Bela seat.
-Arunaben Mehulbhai Mer (Congress) wins the Kapadiali seat.
Gujarat election results LIVE: AAP leads in Surat Municipal Corporation Ward 2
Gujarat election results LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also emerging to be a contender in the Gujarat local body elections with initial trends from the counting of votes for the Surat Municipal Corporation reportedly indicating that the party is leading in Ward 2 of Surat Municipal Corporation.
Gujarat election results LIVE: BJP wins some, leads in some local body wards in initial trends
Gujarat election results LIVE: According to the early trends that have emerged across reports:
BJP panel wins in Una Municipal Corporation Ward No. 1
BJP panel wins Bahucharaji Municipal Corporation Ward 1
BJP wins Palanpur Municipality Ward 1
BJP wins Viramgam Municipality Ward 1
BJP wins Wards 1, 6, and 9 in Valsad Municipal Corporation
BJP wins Surat Municipal Corporation Ward 1
BJP leads in ballot paper counting in Jamnagar
BJP ahead in Mehsana Wards 1 and 6
BJP opens its account in Keshod Municipality
Gujarat election results LIVE: BJP takes lead in Rajkot Municipal Corporation Ward 7
Gujarat election results LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a lead in Ward 7 of Rajkot Municipal Corporation as counting of votes began for the Gujarat local body elections at 9 am on Tuesday, according to the Indian Express.
Gujarat election results LIVE: Who are the key contenders in the local body elections?
Gujarat election results LIVE: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key contenders, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also contested in several places.
Gujarat election results LIVE: Polling held for first time in 9 new municipal corporations
Gujarat election results LIVE: Voting were held for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations -- Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.
The elections were conducted under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, which required extensive delimitation and restructuring of wards in several districts, according to a PTI news agency report.
Gujarat election results LIVE updates: Municipal corporations record 55.1% voter turnout, taluka panchayats log over 67%
Gujarat election results LIVE updates: In the Gujarat local body election voting on Sunday, the voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats, news agency PTI reported, citing data released by the SEC.
Among the municipal corporations, the newly formed Gandhidham in Kutch district recorded the lowest turnout at 46.03 per cent, while Vapi in Valsad district registered the highest at 72.29 per cent.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation recorded a turnout of 51.81 per cent.
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Gujarat election results LIVE updates: Polling held for these local bodies on Sunday
Gujarat election results LIVE updates: Voting was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat.
Counting of votes began at 9 am on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) officials said.
The elections, considered one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly elections due next year, covered nearly 9,200 seats with over 4.18 crore eligible voters.
(via PTI)
Gujarat election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes underway for local body polls 2026
Gujarat election results LIVE updates: Counting of votes is underway for the local body elections in Gujarat. Polling was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in the state.