Gujarat election results LIVE: Counting underway for Gujarat local body polls; BJP, AAP, Congress open accounts

LIVE Gujarat election results | Key points

-Voting was held on Sunday for elections to 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in Gujarat on Sunday, April 26.

-Voting were held for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations -- Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.

-The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key contenders, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also contested in several places.

-In the Gujarat local body election voting on Sunday, the voter turnout stood at 55.1 per cent for municipal corporations, 65.53 per cent for municipalities, 66.64 per cent for district panchayats and 67.26 per cent for taluka panchayats, news agency PTI reported, citing data released by the SEC.

-The elections, considered one of the largest electoral exercises in the state ahead of the assembly elections due next year, covered nearly 9,200 seats with over 4.18 crore eligible voters.