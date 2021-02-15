Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow

The Gujarat government on Monday extended the night curfew in four metro cities—Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot—of the state until February 28, additional chief secretary of the home department Pankaj Kumar was cited as saying by news agency ANI. The duration of the curfew has been curtailed in the new order by an hour which begins only at midnight, while the existing night curfew begins at 11pm. The new order comes as the existing night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat is ending on Monday.

“Starting February, Gujarat will strictly follow till February 28 the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on January 27. The night curfew would continue to be in force in four metros of the state - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat. But it would now be between 11pm to 6am till February 15,” Kumar had said on January 30, according to news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was hospitalised on Sunday in Ahmedabad after he fainted on a stage during an election rally in Vadodara.

Gujarat reported 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 265,244, and 4,401 fatalities, PTI reported citing the state health department. Also, the Covid-19 vaccination drive to give the second dose of the vaccine to people covered in the first phase began in the state on Monday.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare had said that as of 8am on Monday 683,903 people had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat.