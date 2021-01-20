Gujarat govt decides to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam': CM Rupani
The Gujarat government has decided to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam', Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.
The state government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit, which is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra, to 'Kamalam', Rupani told reporters on Tuesday.
"The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to its name one thinks of China. So we have given it the name 'Kamalam'," he said.
Asked why the name 'Kamalam' has been given to the fruit, Rupani said, "Farmers say it looks like lotus and that is the reason we have named it 'Kamalam'."
Notably, 'Kamal', or lotus, is the poll symbol of the BJP and Gujarat party unit headquarters is named Shri Kamalam.
There is nothing political behind renaming of the fruit, Rupani said.
The fruit is found in arid areas of the state and it is known for its nutritional value, like it also helps in increasing the hemoglobin, Rupani said in reply to question on the need to rename it.
The CM also said it is the most expensive fruit available in the market at this time.
The change in nomenclature of the fruit is yet to find its way among the masses and farmers.
Ahmedabad-based housewife Gayatri Vyas, who regularly eats the fruit for its nutritional value, said she is not aware that its has been changed as it is available as 'dragon fruit' only in markets.
The fruit comes from several different cactus species and is recommended to be eaten as it can boost immunity.
Lately, cultivators from some of the state's arid regions like Kutch have largely taken up farming of this fruit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Those excluded from Assam NRC can vote if their names are on electoral rolls: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago
- Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine Maitri: India dispatches Covishield to Bhutan, Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Like winning Olympic gold’: Kamala Harris' village gears up for her oath taking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: SC irked over criticism of court-appointed committee members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP asks PM Modi to publish controversial book on Netaji, IMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avian flu: 1,795 complaints of bird deaths in Mumbai, says BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 soldiers injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K's Akhnoor sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held
- Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Innovation Index ranking out, Karnataka retains top spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox