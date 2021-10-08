Gujarat govt extends night curfew in eight cities for a month

The Gujarat government on Friday decided to extend the night curfew for a month in eight cities across the state.

The night curbs in place to keep the spread of the coronavirus disease under control have been extended in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar between 12pm and 6am till November 10, according to news agency ANI.

The government’s fresh restrictions came amid fears of a nationwide spike in cases due to the ongoing festive season.

Gujarat celebrates the nine-day Navratri festival in a grand way and the authorities have been calling for muted festivities to ensure the pandemic does not rear its ugly head again.

The second wave of the Covid-19 disease had wreaked havoc across the country and Gujarat was one of the severely hit states.

The state reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and one related death. This pushed the active caseload to 179, while the cumulative tally touched 8,26,080. With 22 patients recovering from the viral disease during the day, the recovery overall tally touched 8,15,816. The death toll has increased to 10,085.

