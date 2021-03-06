Home / India News / Gujarat health official tests positive for Covid-19 after taking two doses of vaccine
Gujarat health official tests positive for Covid-19 after taking two doses of vaccine

The health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluk, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15.
PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:27 PM IST
A nurse prepares to administer a shot of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at Sola Civil hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities began in government and designated private hospitals in Gujarat on Monday along with the rest of the country. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said Saturday.

The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and and his samples were examined, which detected the Covid-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki.

"He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added.

The CHO said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.

As on Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths.

