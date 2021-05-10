Gujarat logs 11,592 fresh Covid-19 cases, 117 related deaths

Gujarat on Monday reported 11,592 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,92,604, while the day also saw 14,931 recoveries and 117 deaths, an official said.

The toll in the state stands at 8,511, and the recovery count is 5,47,935, which is 79.11 per cent of the overall tally, leaving it with 1,36,158 active cases, including 792 on ventilator support.

"Ahmedabad saw 3,263 new cases during the day, the highest in the state, followed by 1,230 in Vadodara, 1,092 in Surat, 572 in Rajkot, 565 in Jamnagar, 507 in Mehsana, 338 in Bhavnagar and 269 in Gandhinagar," he said.

Ahmedabad also accounted for 20 deaths, followed by Jamnagar with 14, Vadodara 12, Surat and Rajkot 11 each, eight in Junagadh, he added.

An official release said 1,37,49,335 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,07,700 on Monday, of which 29,817 were in the 18-44 age group.

It said 33,55,185 people have been given the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as well.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, 63 Covid-19 cases and 193 recoveries were reported on Monday, taking its tally to 9,075, including four deaths, and the recovery count to 7,702.

An official said the UT has an active caseload of 1,369.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,92,604, new cases 11,592, death toll 8,511, discharged 5,47,935, active cases 1,36,158, people tested so far - figures not released.

